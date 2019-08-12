Introducing Atvexa (STO:ATVEXA B), A Stock That Climbed 34% In The Last Year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Atvexa AB (publ) (STO:ATVEXA B) share price is up 34% in the last year, clearly besting than the market return of around -1.4% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Atvexa hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over the last twelve months, Atvexa actually shrank its EPS by 13%. So we don't think that investors are paying too much attention to EPS. Indeed, when EPS is declining but the share price is up, it often means the market is considering other factors.

However the year on year revenue growth of 35% would help. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Atvexa boasts a total shareholder return of 34% for the last year. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 2.1%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. Having said that, we doubt shareholders would be concerned. It seems the market is simply waiting on more information, because if the business delivers so will the share price (eventually). Is Atvexa cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SE exchanges.

