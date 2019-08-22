Introducing B & S International Holdings (HKG:1705), The Stock That Dropped 44% In The Last Year

It's nice to see the B & S International Holdings Ltd. (HKG:1705) share price up 11% in a week. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact, the price has declined 44% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, B & S International Holdings had to report a 27% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 44% is actually more than the EPS drop. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on B & S International Holdings's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We doubt B & S International Holdings shareholders are happy with the loss of 42% over twelve months (even including dividends). That falls short of the market, which lost 9.2%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 16%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. Keeping this in mind, a solid next step might be to take a look at B & S International Holdings's dividend track record. This free interactive graph is a great place to start.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

