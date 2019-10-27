Introducing Banco di Desio e della Brianza (BIT:BDB), The Stock That Dropped 20% In The Last Five Years

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A. (BIT:BDB) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 20% over a half decade. The silver lining is that the stock is up 1.8% in about a week.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

While the share price declined over five years, Banco di Desio e della Brianza actually managed to increase EPS by an average of 8.0% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

Generally speaking we'd expect to see stronger share price increases on the back of sustained EPS growth, but other metrics may hold a clue to why the share price performance is relatively modest.

We note that the dividend has remained healthy, so that wouldn't really explain the share price drop. It's not immediately clear to us why the stock price is down but further research might provide some answers.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

BIT:BDB Income Statement, October 27th 2019

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Banco di Desio e della Brianza, it has a TSR of -3.6% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Banco di Desio e della Brianza has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 24% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 0.7% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. Importantly, we haven't analysed Banco di Desio e della Brianza's dividend history. This free visual report on its dividends is a must-read if you're thinking of buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IT exchanges.