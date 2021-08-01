Introducing Barclays (LON:BARC), A Stock That Climbed 74% In The Last Year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) share price is 74% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 22% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 7.5% in the last three years.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Barclays grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 329%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 74% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Barclays as it was before. This could be an opportunity. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 6.47.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Barclays has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Barclays shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 75% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 5% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Barclays (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

