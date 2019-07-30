Introducing Baymount (CVE:BYM.H), The Stock That Soared 400% In The Last Five Years

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. Just think about the savvy investors who held Baymount Incorporated (CVE:BYM.H) shares for the last five years, while they gained 400%. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors.

With zero revenue generated over twelve months, we don't think that Baymount has proved its business plan yet. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). It seems likely some shareholders believe that Baymount will significantly advance the business plan before too long.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Baymount has already given some investors a taste of the sweet gains that high risk investing can generate, if your timing is right.

Baymount had liabilities exceeding cash by CA$2,242,807 when it last reported in March 2019, according to our data. That makes it extremely high risk, in our view. So the fact that the stock is up 38% per year, over 5 years shows that high risks can lead to high rewards, sometimes. It's clear more than a few people believe in the potential. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Baymount's cash levels have changed over time. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Baymount's cash levels have changed over time.

TSXV:BYM.H Historical Debt, July 30th 2019 More

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. One thing you can do is check if company insiders are buying shares. It's often positive if so, assuming the buying is sustained and meaningful. Luckily we are in a position to provide you with this free chart of insider buying (and selling).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Baymount shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 150% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 38% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

