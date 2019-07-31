Introducing Bell Copper (CVE:BCU), The Stock That Zoomed 180% In The Last Five Years

While Bell Copper Corporation (CVE:BCU) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 30% in the last quarter. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 180% in that time. To some, the recent pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a fast rise. The more important question is whether the stock is too cheap or too expensive today.

Bell Copper hasn't yet reported any revenue, so it's as much a business idea as an actual business. As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Bell Copper will find or develop a valuable new mine before too long.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Of course, if you time it right, high risk investments like this can really pay off, as Bell Copper investors might know.

Bell Copper had liabilities exceeding cash by CA$2,932,317 when it last reported in March 2019, according to our data. That makes it extremely high risk, in our view. So we're surprised to see the stock up 23% per year, over 5 years, but we're happy for holders. Investors must really like its potential. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Bell Copper's cash levels have changed over time. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Bell Copper's cash levels have changed over time.

TSXV:BCU Historical Debt, July 31st 2019 More

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Given that situation, many of the best investors like to check if insiders have been buying shares. If they are buying a significant amount of shares, that's certainly a good thing. You can click here to see if there are insiders buying.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Bell Copper had a tough year, with a total loss of 13%, against a market gain of about 0.7%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 23%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

