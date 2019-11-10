Introducing CAA Resources (HKG:2112), The Stock That Tanked 87%

Every investor on earth makes bad calls sometimes. But really big losses can really drag down an overall portfolio. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of CAA Resources Limited (HKG:2112); the share price is down a whopping 87% in the last three years. That would certainly shake our confidence in the decision to own the stock. And over the last year the share price fell 84%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 76% in the last 90 days.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, CAA Resources actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 5.4% per year. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

Revenue is actually up 9.2% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. It's probably worth investigating CAA Resources further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 7.4% in the last year, CAA Resources shareholders lost 84%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 29% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Before forming an opinion on CAA Resources you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

