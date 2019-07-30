Introducing Caverion Oyj (HEL:CAV1V), The Stock That Dropped 17% In The Last Year

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Unfortunately the Caverion Oyj (HEL:CAV1V) share price slid 17% over twelve months. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 0.6%. Longer term investors have fared much better, since the share price is up 3.6% in three years. On top of that, the share price has dropped a further 13% in a month. Importantly, this could be a market reaction to the recently released financial results. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Given that Caverion Oyj didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Caverion Oyj's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 4.0%. That's not what investors generally want to see. Shareholders have seen the share price drop 17% in that time. What would you expect when revenue is falling, and it doesn't make a profit? It's hard to escape the conclusion that buyers must envision either growth down the track, cost cutting, or both.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Caverion Oyj's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Caverion Oyj's TSR, which was a 17% drop over the last year, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Caverion Oyj had a tough year, with a total loss of 17% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 0.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 0.5% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. You could get a better understanding of Caverion Oyj's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

