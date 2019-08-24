Introducing New Century Real Estate Investment Trust (HKG:1275), The Stock That Slid 55% In The Last Five Years

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in New Century Real Estate Investment Trust (HKG:1275), since the last five years saw the share price fall 55%. Even worse, it's down 9.4% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. We do note, however, that the broader market is down 7.3% in that period, and this may have weighed on the share price.

See our latest analysis for New Century Real Estate Investment Trust

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, New Century Real Estate Investment Trust moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

We note that the dividend has fallen in the last five years, so that may have contributed to the share price decline. On top of that, revenue has declined by 3.1% per year over the half decade; that could be a red flag for some investors.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SEHK:1275 Income Statement, August 24th 2019 More

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for New Century Real Estate Investment Trust the TSR over the last 5 years was -34%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that New Century Real Estate Investment Trust shareholders are down 19% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 7.9%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 8.1% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Importantly, we haven't analysed New Century Real Estate Investment Trust's dividend history. This free visual report on its dividends is a must-read if you're thinking of buying.