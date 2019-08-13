Introducing Cera Sanitaryware (NSE:CERA), A Stock That Climbed 54% In The Last Five Years

Cera Sanitaryware Limited (NSE:CERA) shareholders have seen the share price descend 11% over the month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been pleasing. It has returned a market beating 54% in that time.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Cera Sanitaryware managed to grow its earnings per share at 15% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 9.1% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Cera Sanitaryware's TSR for the last 5 years was 57%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Cera Sanitaryware shares lost 8.1% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 9.4%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 9.5% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. Is Cera Sanitaryware cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

