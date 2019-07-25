Introducing Chilean Metals (CVE:CMX), The Stock That Collapsed 97%

As every investor would know, not every swing hits the sweet spot. But really big losses can really drag down an overall portfolio. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Chilean Metals Inc. (CVE:CMX); the share price is down a whopping 97% in the last three years. That would be a disturbing experience. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 86% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 47% in the last three months.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Chilean Metals didn't have any revenue in the last year, so it's fair to say it doesn't yet have a proven product (or at least not one people are paying for). This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. For example, investors may be hoping that Chilean Metals finds some valuable resources, before it runs out of money.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. Some Chilean Metals investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

Chilean Metals had liabilities exceeding cash by CA$1,933,773 when it last reported in March 2019, according to our data. That makes it extremely high risk, in our view. But with the share price diving 70% per year, over 3 years, it's probably fair to say that some shareholders no longer believe the company will succeed. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Chilean Metals's cash levels have changed over time. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Chilean Metals's cash levels have changed over time.

TSXV:CMX Historical Debt, July 25th 2019 More

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? It would bother me, that's for sure. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

Chilean Metals shareholders are down 86% for the year, but the market itself is up 1.7%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 51% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

