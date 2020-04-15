Introducing China Literature (HKG:772), The Stock That Dropped 18% In The Last Year

One simple way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. In contrast individual stocks will provide a wide range of possible returns, and may fall short. For example, that's what happened with China Literature Limited (HKG:772) over the last year - it's share price is down 18% versus a market return of -15%. China Literature hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. It's down 19% in about a quarter. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 14% in the same timeframe.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the China Literature share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 8.4%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

China Literature's revenue is actually up 66% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on China Literature

A Different Perspective

China Literature shareholders are down 18% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 15%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Notably, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 19% drop in the last three months. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand China Literature better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for China Literature you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

