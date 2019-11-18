Introducing Clemondo Group (STO:CLEM), The Stock That Tanked 83%

Clemondo Group AB (publ) (STO:CLEM) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 21% in the last month. But spare a thought for the long term holders, who have held the stock as it bled value over the last five years. In fact, the share price has tumbled down a mountain to land 83% lower after that period. So we don't gain too much confidence from the recent recovery. The real question is whether the business can leave its past behind and improve itself over the years ahead.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Because Clemondo Group is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over five years, Clemondo Group grew its revenue at 20% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So it's not at all clear to us why the share price sunk 30% throughout that time. You'd have to assume the market is worried that profits won't come soon enough. While there might be an opportunity here, you'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet strength.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Clemondo Group's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Clemondo Group's TSR of was a loss of 78% for the 5 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Clemondo Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 71% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 26% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

