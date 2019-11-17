Introducing the New CoinDesk.com

Dear CoinDesk Readers:



Welcome to a reimagined CoinDesk.com.

We’ve done a complete rebuild of the site and we’re excited to share it with you. Our goal is to better integrate the journalism, data streams and events into one cohesive story.

We’ve given our price pages a fresh look and made it easy to go from asset to asset right in the navigation. Our stories are now clearly differentiated between news and opinion so you know what you’re reading. We’ve built out more in-depth knowledge guides for those new to this space to learn.

We’ve also taken steps to create an experience that you enjoy with a fresh, modern design. That also means stripping out those annoying ads. We’re focused on giving you the best experience possible.

And this is just the beginning.

Over the coming weeks, you’ll see the three pillars of our platform – news, data/research and events – come even closer together. As time goes on, you’ll see our coverage evolve in line with this industry’s rapid rise to mainstream exposure.

We recognize change can be disorienting. If you find things that don’t work, let us know. If you have thoughts, we want to hear from you. We’re committed to building a strong financial media platform and that means giving our audiences a digital experience that delights.

We look forward to sharing more announcements in the weeks and months to come.

Regards,

Kevin Worth, CEO

Michael J Casey, Chief Content Officer

