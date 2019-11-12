Introducing Compumedics (ASX:CMP), The Stock That Soared 557% In The Last Five Years

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Don't believe it? Then look at the Compumedics Limited (ASX:CMP) share price. It's 557% higher than it was five years ago. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. And in the last month, the share price has gained 1.3%.

It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Compumedics managed to grow its earnings per share at 33% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 46% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Compumedics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 96% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 46% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Compumedics scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

