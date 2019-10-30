Introducing Country Garden Services Holdings (HKG:6098), The Stock That Zoomed 169% In The Last Year

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (HKG:6098) share price has soared 169% return in just a single year. It's also good to see the share price up 40% over the last quarter. Country Garden Services Holdings hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Country Garden Services Holdings grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 84%. The share price gain of 169% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago. The fairly generous P/E ratio of 48.63 also points to this optimism.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Country Garden Services Holdings's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Country Garden Services Holdings boasts a total shareholder return of 171% for the last year (that includes the dividends) . A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 40% in that time. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

