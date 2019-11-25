Introducing new CXDI-702C and CXDI-402C Wireless Detectors from Canon Inc.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to introduce the new CXDI-702C and CXDI-402C Wireless Detectors from Canon Inc. These new detectors offer customers the superb quality and reliability, as well as the features and accessories, of the CXDI-710C, CXDI-810C and CXDI-410C Wireless Detectors. Both the CXDI-702C and CXDI-402C Wireless Detectors have received FDA 510(k) clearance for sale in the United States of America1.

As seen by their open, curved external cover, the CXDI-702C and CXDI-402C Wireless Detectors were designed by Canon Inc. with usability in mind, helping to facilitate both the user and patient experience. With the lightweight handgrips, users are able to comfortably and easily hold and handle the detectors on all four sides. Additionally, the detectors were designed by Canon Inc. to provide certain limited protection from dust and splashed water with limited ingress of both permitted.

"We are excited to add the CXDI-702C and CXDI-402C Wireless Detectors to the Canon U.S.A. product portfolio as they align with Canon's commitment to developing high-quality diagnostic imaging devices with the goal of helping to improve the quality of life for patients," says Tsuneo Imai, vice president and general manager, Healthcare Solutions Division, Business Information Communications Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "These detectors were designed by Canon Inc. to meet clinical professionals' demand for a cost-effective detector technology with the ability to benefit multiple types of diagnostic imaging facilities, and Canon U.S.A. is happy to make them available to its customers."

Canon U.S.A. invites guests at Radiological Social of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting 2019, taking place Saturday, November 30, 2019 through Friday, December 5, 2019 at McCormick Place in Chicago, to see the new CXDI-702C and CXDI-402C Wireless Detectors firsthand in the Canon U.S.A. booth #3706. The booth will also feature additional products from the Canon line of diagnostic imaging devices.

For more information about Canon radiography solutions available from Canon U.S.A., Inc., please visit https://www.usa.canon.com/dr .

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 FDA clearance does not in any way denote FDA approval of these devices.

