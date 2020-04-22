Introducing Cycliq Group (ASX:CYQ), The Stock That Collapsed 97%

Every investor on earth makes bad calls sometimes. But really big losses can really drag down an overall portfolio. So take a moment to sympathize with the long term shareholders of Cycliq Group Limited (ASX:CYQ), who have seen the share price tank a massive 97% over a three year period. That would be a disturbing experience. And over the last year the share price fell 67%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

See our latest analysis for Cycliq Group

Cycliq Group wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years, Cycliq Group saw its revenue grow by 22% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 70% a year in the same time period. You'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet, as well as the losses. Ultimately, revenue growth doesn't amount to much if the business can't scale well. If the company is low on cash, it may have to raise capital soon.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

ASX:CYQ Income Statement April 22nd 2020 More

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on Cycliq Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Cycliq Group's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. We note that Cycliq Group's TSR, at -97% is higher than its share price return of -97%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Cycliq Group shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 60%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 12%, likely weighing on the stock. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 68% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last three years. We'd need clear signs of growth in the underlying business before we could muster much enthusiasm for this one. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Cycliq Group (of which 4 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.