Introducing Digital Servicing™ powered by Spiffy Dealer Solutions

Spiffy
·4 min read

Comprehensive approach streamlines mobile digital servicing for Automotive dealerships

Digital Servicing graphic
Digital Servicing graphic
Digital Servicing graphic

Research Triangle Park, NC, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get Spiffy, Inc. (SpiffyⓇ), an on-demand car care, technology, and services company, today announced the launch of Digital Servicing™ powered by Spiffy Dealer Solutions, a suite of resources designed to equip automotive dealerships for the next phase of the digital evolution: mobile digital servicing. Complete packages include a Dealer branded software platform for internal and customer-facing audiences, vans upfitted with proprietary designs for efficient and eco-friendly mobile services, and best practices training for managers and service technicians.

According to Cox Automotive’s Remimaging the Automotive Consumer Experience study, consumers indicated the most friction in automotive experience comes from routine servicing, with at-home maintenance listed as a top solution. The impacts of COVID-19 on top of existing consumer trends away from the dealership and towards convenience, have ushered in a new wave of digital innovation for service departments. Instead of expecting the customer to come to the dealership, Digital Servicing™ brings the dealership directly to the customer’s door - on their terms and with seamless communication via app or text message.

During the pandemic, 67 percent of dealerships implemented valet-based pickup and delivery, but only 59 percent continue to offer it. Those that do now struggle with the complexity and high costs of moving a customer’s car four times with two people involved in each leg. Spiffy’s innovative Digital Servicing solutions offer a comprehensive platform built over six years, with millions of dollars of investment and tens of thousands of engineering hours. Alternatively, dealerships can choose customized components to quickly and effectively ramp up for digital mobile servicing.

“Digital retailing was trending in the automotive industry with companies like Carvana making waves, and the pandemic rapidly accelerated the same trends for digital services. Now, more automotive service departments are starting to realize how mobile maintenance can expand revenue and create better customer experiences,” said Scot Wingo, Spiffy CEO. “Relationship-wise, it’s similar to how we view franchises. We provide the dealership with the resources to launch and operate a digital servicing arm of the business, directly at their customers’ doors.”

Each van is Dealer branded and upfitted for eco-conscious services via proprietary Spiffy Green™ technology, including power, water, and reclamation systems. Customization options include Electric Van and VanBrain™. Every mobile service provider can attend in-person and online training, while department managers can receive consulting to better target convenience-oriented consumers with on-demand maintenance. The heart of the package is world-class software to power a Dealer branded native iPhone and Android app suite including a consumer app, technician app, and manager/customer service dashboard, which simplifies appointments and delivers an unparalleled customer experience.

“Developing a zero-friction consumer experience is a part of Spiffy’s DNA, and it’s exciting to project a future where our software platform can be a valuable resource throughout the automotive industry,” added Ryan Eade, CTO. “By integrating behind-the-scenes logistics for dealerships with convenient appointment scheduling and immediate digital billing for consumers, we’re able to provide the best for both parties.”

To learn more, visit getspiffy.com/dealer.

About Spiffy

Spiffy® (www.getspiffy.com) is an on-demand technology and services company with the mission to disrupt the car care experience everywhere. Spiffy offers a variety of zero contact hand car washing, advanced detailing, and disinfection services for vehicles and facilities, in addition to oil change, tires, and other maintenance service options. Customers can schedule in less than two minutes with the Spiffy app. Every service is conveniently performed on-site at fleets, office parks, and residences using the Spiffy Green™ system that is the eco-friendliest way to service a vehicle.


Spiffy is available in cities and metro areas including Atlanta, Baltimore, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Dover, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, Orlando, Palm Springs, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle-Tacoma, St. Louis, Tampa, Tucson, and Washington DC. Customers everywhere can purchase Spiffy disinfection solutions at ​spiffydisinfectionstore.com​.



CONTACT: Grayson Leverenz Get Spiffy, Inc. 919-500-2481 grayson@getspiffy.com


