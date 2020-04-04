Introducing Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN), The Stock That Tanked 95%

It's not possible to invest over long periods without making some bad investments. But you want to avoid the really big losses like the plague. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 95%. That would be a disturbing experience. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 66% in a year. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 19% in a month. We do note, however, that the broader market is down 20% in that period, and this may have weighed on the share price.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Given that Dolphin Entertainment didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over three years, Dolphin Entertainment grew revenue at 19% per year. That's a pretty good rate of top-line growth. So it's hard to believe the share price decline of 63% per year is due to the revenue. It could be that the losses were much larger than expected. If you buy into companies that lose money then you always risk losing money yourself. Just don't lose the lesson.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

While the broader market lost about 13% in the twelve months, Dolphin Entertainment shareholders did even worse, losing 66%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 20% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Dolphin Entertainment better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Dolphin Entertainment , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

