Introducing Edenred (EPA:EDEN), The Stock That Zoomed 147% In The Last Three Years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the Edenred SA (EPA:EDEN) share price has soared 147% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. In more good news, the share price has risen 0.6% in thirty days. But this could be related to good market conditions -- stocks in its market are up 4.3% in the last month.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Edenred was able to grow its EPS at 17% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. In comparison, the 35% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. This suggests that, as the business progressed over the last few years, it gained the confidence of market participants. It's not unusual to see the market 're-rate' a stock, after a few years of growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

ENXTPA:EDEN Past and Future Earnings, November 14th 2019

We know that Edenred has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Edenred's TSR for the last 3 years was 167%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Edenred shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 42% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 19% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Is Edenred cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

