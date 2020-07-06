Introducing Evangeline Shen - Redefining the Female Corporate Trailblazer in the World's Fastest Growing Conglomerate at the Bellagraph Nova Group

PARIS, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With its new headquarters located at the renowned No. 10 Place Vendôme in Paris, France, the Bellagraph Nova Group (BN Group) is a newly established multi-national conglomerate overseeing the enormous success of its 31 entities spread across over 100 countries with a combined revenue exceeding US$12 billion. This exciting new enterprise is ready to stake its claim as the world's fastest growing 360° lifestyle platform and substantiates its commitment to diversity and inclusion with its first ever female Chairman, Evangeline Shen. Known to her friends and colleagues simply as "Eva," she was instrumental in completing this landmark merger with the Singapore-based DORR Group.

Ms. Evangeline Shen - Co-founder and Chairman of Bellagraph Nova Group

Bellagraph Nova Group Logo

Before assuming her new role as Chairman of the BN Group, Eva successfully led multiple business ventures across a diverse array of industries from healthcare and medical specialty to financial investment services to luxury real estate and lifestyle products, thereby asserting her personal belief:



"My greatest mission is to spread a spirit of self-determination and self-affirmation as a code of conduct for social development". - Ms. Evangeline Shen.

Her success story did not just come about over one night. After graduating from the prestigious Fudan University, Eva began her career at Jinmao LLP, one of Asia's leading law firms, where she showcased her talents and ability by becoming the youngest Senior Partner ever at the age of 25. From there, Eva embarked on a new career in investment banking with UBS and Morgan Stanley where she led many successful business dealings and supplanted herself as someone who inspires others to challenge themselves by setting herself as an example.



With a solid foundation in investment banking and law, she decided to capitalize off her knowledge and experience to start her own business venture, Bellagraph Jewelry, an ultra-high luxury Parisian-designed jewelry house renowned for its bespoke investment-grade jewelry. As of today, there are regional headquarters in major commercial markets including France, Canada, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Eva is bringing with her an enviable reputation of Ultra High Net Worth Clients from around the globe to the BN Group.

