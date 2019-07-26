Introducing Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE), The Stock That Soared 948% In The Last Three Years

We think that it's fair to say that the possibility of finding fantastic multi-year winners is what motivates many investors. But when you hold the right stock for the right time period, the rewards can be truly huge. Take, for example, the Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) share price, which skyrocketed 948% over three years. It's also good to see the share price up 25% over the last quarter.

Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

See our latest analysis for Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last three years Fate Therapeutics has grown its revenue at 7.4% annually. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. So we're surprised that the share price has soared by 119% each year over that time. A win is a win, even if the revenue growth doesn't really explain it, in our view). The company will need to continue to execute on its business strategy to justify this rise.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:FATE Income Statement, July 26th 2019 More

Fate Therapeutics is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Fate Therapeutics will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Fate Therapeutics has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 141% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 29%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Before spending more time on Fate Therapeutics it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.