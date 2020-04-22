Introducing Forterra (LON:FORT), The Stock That Dropped 34% In The Last Year

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Unfortunately the Forterra plc (LON:FORT) share price slid 34% over twelve months. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 20%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 8.6% in three years. In the last ninety days we've seen the share price slide 41%. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 26% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Forterra reported an EPS drop of 10% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 34% share price fall. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago. The P/E ratio of 8.42 also points to the negative market sentiment.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Forterra's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Forterra's TSR, which was a 31% drop over the last year, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Forterra shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 31%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 20%, likely weighing on the stock. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 0.3% per year over three years. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Forterra you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

