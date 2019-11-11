Introducing Frontier Resources (ASX:FNT), The Stock That Collapsed 96%

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. For example, we sympathize with anyone who was caught holding Frontier Resources Limited (ASX:FNT) during the five years that saw its share price drop a whopping 96%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 20% in the last 90 days.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Check out our latest analysis for Frontier Resources

Frontier Resources recorded just AU$23,043 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Frontier Resources will find or develop a valuable new mine before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). It certainly is a dangerous place to invest, as Frontier Resources investors might realise.

When it last reported its balance sheet in June 2019, Frontier Resources could boast a strong position, with cash in excess of all liabilities of AU$4.7m. This gives management the flexibility to drive business growth, without worrying too much about cash reserves. But with the share price diving 47% per year, over 5 years , it could be that the price was previously too hyped up. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Frontier Resources's cash levels have changed over time. The image below shows how Frontier Resources's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

ASX:FNT Historical Debt, November 11th 2019 More

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

Frontier Resources shareholders gained a total return of 9.1% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 46% per year, over five years. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. If you would like to research Frontier Resources in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.