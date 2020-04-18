Introducing Funding Circle Holdings (LON:FCH), The Stock That Slid 65% In The Last Year

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 211% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. During that time the share price has sank like a stone, descending 65%. The share price recovery is not so impressive when you consider the fall. It may be that the fall was an overreaction.

Funding Circle Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Funding Circle Holdings saw its revenue grow by 18%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price tanked 65%, suggesting the market had much higher expectations. It is of course possible that the business will still deliver strong growth, it will just take longer than expected to do it. For us it's important to consider when you think a company will become profitable, if you're basing your valuation on revenue.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Funding Circle Holdings will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

Funding Circle Holdings shareholders are down 65% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 17%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 24%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Funding Circle Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

