Introducing Gastonia's 2023 debutantes

The Gastonia Debutante Club is has announced the debutantes who were presented at the 2023 Debutante Ball. on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, at the Gaston Country Club.

Arthur Marshall “Marsh” Spencer IV served as the master of ceremonies.

The debutantes also attended a coffee hosted by the club's sponsors on the morning of the ball.

The following debutantes will be presented at the 2023 Gastonia Debutante Ball:

Gillian Allen

Gillian Elizabeth Allen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Eugene Allen II. She attends North Carolina State University.

Edie Price BouKather

Edie Price BouKather, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Ameen BouKather. She attends Cape Fear Community College.

Emma Grace Conner

Emma Grace Conner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Lewis Conner. She attends the College of Charleston.

Carly Elaine Craig

Carly Elaine Craig, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Stevan Craig. She attends the University of Georgia.

Jenna Louise Feduniec,

Jenna Louise Feduniec, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Michael Feduniec. She attends the University of Georgia.

Anne Larkin Efird

Anne Larkin Efird, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Lewis Charlesworth Efird. She attends the University of Mississippi.

Layne Maitra

Layne Alexandra Maitra, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Ranjan Simon Maitra. She attends Catawba College.

Madelyn Audra Miller

Madelyn Audra Miller, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Philip Bryant Miller. She attends Wofford College.

Taylor McKnight Nixon

Taylor McKnight Nixon, daughter of Mr. Kenneth Edward Nixon, Jr., and Mrs. April McHaley Nixon. She attends the University of Mississippi.

Chloe Sherry Pearson

Chloe Sherry Pearson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Plato Pearson. She attends the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Anne Margaret Russo

Anne Margaret Russo, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Patrick Joseph Russo. She attends the University of South Carolina.

Grace Burke Sheppard

Grace Burke Sheppard, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Barry Drew Sheppard. She attends the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Lillian Wells Sheppard

Lillian Wells Sheppard, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Barry Drew Sheppard. She attends the University of South Carolina.

The first Gastonia Debutante Ball was held on June 14, 1957, the culmination of more than a year's planning and work by a group of women whose purpose was two-fold: to present to society eligible young women at an annual ball and to contribute to charitable organizations from any surplus funds.

Since then, The Gastonia Debutante Club has contributed more than $170,000 dollars to the former Mary Ellen Nelson Center, now the Webb Street School, Gaston Comprehensive Day Center, and Gaston Skills. Additional donations have been given to the Schiele Museum of Natural History, Hospice of Gastonia, the Community Foundation of Gaston Country, Gaston Literacy Council, the House of Mercy, the West Gastonia Boys and Girls Club, Holy Angeles, Heart Society of Gaston County, Backpack Weekend Food Program and Gaston County Virus Relief Fund, and Least of These Carolinas.

