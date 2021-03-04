Introducing: Generation Collection

Investment Grade, 24 Karat Recycled Gold Jewelry

Generation Collection is proud to announce their official brand launch, and introduce their premier collection of investment grade, sustainable jewelry.

Generation Collection is investment grade, 24 karat gold jewelry, made in the US from recycled metals that cut 99% of the environmental pollution. Created out of a desire to do good for people and the planet, Generation is the first sustainable investment jewelry in the US, intentionally built on a circular economy premise. Generation jewelry is a 0 carbon investment. The company is focused on driving change by:​

Turning waste into Gold. Reducing pollution through circular gold. Goal: Impact for Generations.

Making jewelry an appreciating asset. Offering women an opportunity to invest in an appreciating asset. Goal: Wealth for Generations.

CHALLENGING THE STATUS QUO

The fashion industry is the 2nd largest global polluter, only after petroleum, and responsible for 10% of emissions. Every day, the world purchases ~1Billion worth of jewelry. Using recycled gold that cuts 99% of the pollution of mined gold, we could decarbonize nearly 2% the entire fashion industry.

Every year the world spends $300B on jewelry. $100B of that is spent in Asia on high-carat jewelry. By contrast, most US jewelry is crafted from 14K (58% gold), 18K (75% gold) or, at best, 22K (92%) gold and loses most of its value the moment it's purchased. US jewelry today is a depreciating asset. Boryana Straubel would like to see that changed.

“2020 was eye-opening. I asked myself what the products of the future look like? The Covid-19 crisis halted most sustainability investments while the price of gold skyrocketed. People still think that sustainability and financial returns are at odds. The products of the future need to be both sustainable and financially beneficial for people. Recycled 24k gold is just that.” – Boryana Straubel, Founder

WHY 24 KARAT?

74% of women still don’t invest. Worrying about women’s financial health is important to Boryana Straubel, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Generation. Born in a small Bulgarian town and raised by a single mother, from a very young age, the value of hard work was instilled in Boryana. When she graduated high school as class valedictorian in 2000, her mother gave her the gift of a lifetime: a 30-gram, 24-karat gold necklace. This gift, which required years of saving and sacrifice to buy, became Boryana’s most prized possession.

Gifting gold to a child in Bulgaria is the equivalent of providing them with an investment account; it is a functional gift, a beacon of hope and a promise of a brighter future. The price of gold that summer was $280/troy ounce (31 grams). 20 years later, that same necklace is now worth $1,900 – an appreciation of 580%. The S&P 500 appreciated 160% over that time. Not only was this necklace a symbol of accomplishment and a mother’s love, it also delivered an important life lesson to Boryana: the value of appreciating assets.

Thus, the intention for Generation Collection was born. With the launch of Generation investment-grade jewelry, Boryana aspires to help more families accrue wealth, while celebrating life's most meaningful accomplishments. She married this mission with her belief in driving positive environmental change. This directly ties back to her work at The Straubel Foundation, where she focuses on impact investing in innovative early-stage ventures that help accelerate the transition to a more environmentally sustainable future.

Generation’s collection of investment rings, pendants, earrings, necklaces and bracelets are crafted using only investment grade, recycled 24 karat gold, platinum and silver. The jewelry is priced dynamically, based on the metal commodity market price and provides sustainability statistics for each piece. Unlike gold bars and coins, Generation’s investment jewelry is a functional investment: it can be worn while it appreciates in value.

Generation Collection uses upcycled e-waste and scrap gold – turning waste into value. This sourcing method significantly reduces energy, water and carbon dioxide. Mining gold from electronic waste has 50x more yield than from natural ores. One single gram of recycled gold saves 680 liters of water. One gram of mined gold causes 36,451 grams of CO2 emissions, compared to 3.62 grams of recycled gold. The energy savings from one gram of recycled gold are equivalent to 5,860 cell phone charges. That's almost 16 years of charging. A small 8 gram recycled gold ring offsets 128 years of phone charging.

Generation’s recycled metals are also completely circular which means they can feed their own (and other companies) metal supply chains for unlimited cycles.

Prioritizing sustainability, Generation aims to not only be a carbon neutral business but provide customers with the opportunity to help sequester carbon for centuries by offering the option to plant trees with every purchase.

Generation pieces are available for purchase on Generation-Collection.com.

Prices range from $450 to $7,000 USD.

For more information on Generation Collection, please visit www.Generation-Collection.com.

