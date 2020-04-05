Introducing Global Gaming 555 (STO:GLOBAL), The Stock That Slid 68% In The Last Year

This week we saw the Global Gaming 555 AB (publ) (STO:GLOBAL) share price climb by 17%. But that isn't much consolation to those who have suffered through the declines of the last year. Specifically, the stock price slipped by 68% in that time. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Global Gaming 555 fell to a loss making position during the year. Buyers no doubt think it's a temporary situation, but those with a nose for quality have low tolerance for losses. We hope for shareholders' sake that the company becomes profitable again soon.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free interactive report on Global Gaming 555's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Global Gaming 555 shareholders are down 68% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 11%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 11%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Global Gaming 555 better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Global Gaming 555 that you should be aware of before investing here.

