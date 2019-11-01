Introducing Grob Tea (NSE:GROBTEA), The Stock That Slid 53% In The Last Year

The Grob Tea Company Limited (NSE:GROBTEA) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 16% in the last quarter. But that's not enough to compensate for the decline over the last twelve months. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 53% in that period. The share price recovery is not so impressive when you consider the fall. You could argue that the sell-off was too severe.

Check out our latest analysis for Grob Tea

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Grob Tea managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

Earnings per share growth rates aren't particularly useful for comparing with the share price, when a company has moved from loss to profit. So it makes sense to check out some other factors.

With a low yield of 0.7% we doubt that the dividend influences the share price much. Grob Tea's revenue is actually up 4.3% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NSEI:GROBTEA Income Statement, November 1st 2019 More

Take a more thorough look at Grob Tea's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Grob Tea shareholders are down 53% for the year (even including dividends) , but the broader market is up 9.8%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Investors are up over three years, booking 3.9% per year, much better than the more recent returns. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Grob Tea scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.