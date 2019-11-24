Introducing GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG), A Stock That Climbed 60% In The Last Three Years

It hasn't been the best quarter for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 20% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been pleasing. In fact, the company's share price bested the return of its market index in that time, posting a gain of 60%.

Because GrowGeneration is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

GrowGeneration's revenue trended up 71% each year over three years. That's well above most pre-profit companies. While the compound gain of 17% per year over three years is pretty good, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. So now might be the perfect time to put GrowGeneration on your radar. A window of opportunity may reveal itself with time, if the business can trend to profitability.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on GrowGeneration

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, GrowGeneration's total shareholder return last year was 37%. That's better than the annualized TSR of 17% over the last three years. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

