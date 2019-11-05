Introducing Grupo Ezentis (BME:EZE), The Stock That Dropped 27% In The Last Year

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in Grupo Ezentis S.A. (BME:EZE) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 27%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 8.4%. Longer term investors have fared much better, since the share price is up 3.1% in three years. On the other hand, we note it's up 9.6% in about a month. However, this may be a matter of broader market optimism, since stocks are up 4.2% in the same time.

Grupo Ezentis isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Grupo Ezentis increased its revenue by 24%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price is down 27% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. This implies the market was expecting better growth. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Grupo Ezentis shareholders are down 27% for the year, but the market itself is up 8.4%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 5.5% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. You could get a better understanding of Grupo Ezentis's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

