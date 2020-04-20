Introducing Healthia (ASX:HLA), The Stock That Dropped 14% In The Last Year

Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 15% in the last week. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 14% in one year, under-performing the market.

See our latest analysis for Healthia

We don't think that Healthia's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last year Healthia saw its revenue grow by 66%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price drop of 14% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. On the bright side, if this company is moving profits in the right direction, top-line growth like that could be an opportunity. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

ASX:HLA Income Statement April 20th 2020 More

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

We doubt Healthia shareholders are happy with the loss of 14% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 9.5%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 29% decline. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Healthia (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.