Introducing Hexagon Resources (ASX:HXG), The Stock That Tanked 77%

This month, we saw the Hexagon Resources Limited (ASX:HXG) up an impressive 31%. But will that heal all the wounds inflicted over 5 years of declines? Unlikely. In fact, the share price has tumbled down a mountain to land 77% lower after that period. It's true that the recent bounce could signal the company is turning over a new leaf, but we are not so sure. The fundamental business performance will ultimately determine if the turnaround can be sustained.

With just AU$54,541 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Hexagon Resources to have proven its business plan. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. For example, investors may be hoping that Hexagon Resources finds some valuable resources, before it runs out of money.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. Hexagon Resources has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

When it last reported its balance sheet in June 2019, Hexagon Resources had cash in excess of all liabilities of AU$3.8m. While that's nothing to panic about, there is some possibility the company will raise more capital, especially if profits are not imminent. With the share price down 25% per year, over 5 years , it seems likely that the need for cash is weighing on investors' minds. The image below shows how Hexagon Resources's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image. The image below shows how Hexagon Resources's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Hexagon Resources had a tough year, with a total loss of 49%, against a market gain of about 18%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 25% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

