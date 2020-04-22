Introducing Hing Lee (HK) Holdings (HKG:396), The Stock That Tanked 85%

As every investor would know, not every swing hits the sweet spot. But you want to avoid the really big losses like the plague. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Hing Lee (HK) Holdings Limited (HKG:396); the share price is down a whopping 85% in the last three years. That would be a disturbing experience. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 61% in a year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 43% in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Hing Lee (HK) Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years Hing Lee (HK) Holdings saw its revenue shrink by 13% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. Having said that the 46% annualized share price decline highlights the risk of investing in unprofitable companies. We're generally averse to companies with declining revenues, but we're not alone in that. Don't let a share price decline ruin your calm. You make better decisions when you're calm.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SEHK:396 Income Statement April 22nd 2020 More

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Hing Lee (HK) Holdings's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Hing Lee (HK) Holdings shareholders are down 61% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 17%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 28% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Hing Lee (HK) Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Hing Lee (HK) Holdings (including 2 which is are significant) .

