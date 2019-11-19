Introducing Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding (STO:HDW B), The Stock That Slid 60% In The Last Year

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Unfortunately, shareholders of Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding AB (publ) (STO:HDW B) have suffered share price declines over the last year. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 60%. Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 46% in the last three months.

Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding saw its revenue grow by 126%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. In contrast the share price is down 60% over twelve months. Yes, the market can be a fickle mistress. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of -56% exceeds its share price return of -60%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 24% in the last year, Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding shareholders might be miffed that they lost 56%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 46%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

