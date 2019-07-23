Introducing Imagination Park Technologies (CNSX:IP), The Stock That Tanked 74%

This week we saw the Imagination Park Technologies Inc. (CNSX:IP) share price climb by 14%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been stomach churning. To wit, the stock has dropped 74% over the last year. It's not uncommon to see a bounce after a drop like that. The bigger issue is whether the company can sustain the momentum in the long term.

We don't think Imagination Park Technologies's revenue of CA$500,921 is enough to establish significant demand. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Imagination Park Technologies will significantly advance the business plan before too long.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. It certainly is a dangerous place to invest, as Imagination Park Technologies investors might realise.

Imagination Park Technologies had liabilities exceeding cash by CA$813,907 when it last reported in February 2019, according to our data. That puts it in the highest risk category, according to our analysis. But since the share price has dived -74% in the last year, it looks like some investors think it's time to abandon ship, so to speak. You can see in the image below, how Imagination Park Technologies's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values). You can see in the image below, how Imagination Park Technologies's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

Imagination Park Technologies shareholders are down 74% for the year, but the market itself is up 1.4%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 4.4% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

