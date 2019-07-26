Introducing Invibes Advertising (EPA:ALINV), The Stock That Dropped 19% In The Last Three Years

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Invibes Advertising SA (EPA:ALINV) shareholders, since the share price is down 19% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 46%. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 17%.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Although the share price is down over three years, Invibes Advertising actually managed to grow EPS by 52% per year in that time. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past. It's worth taking a look at other metrics, because the EPS growth doesn't seem to match with the falling share price.

Revenue is actually up 39% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching Invibes Advertising more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

ENXTPA:ALINV Income Statement, July 26th 2019 More

We know that Invibes Advertising has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Invibes Advertising's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Invibes Advertising shareholders are down 15% for the year, but the broader market is up 5.4%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. The three-year loss of 6.6% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Warren Buffett famously said he likes to 'buy when there is blood on the streets', he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. Is Invibes Advertising cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on FR exchanges.

