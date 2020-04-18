Introducing IXICO (LON:IXI), The Stock That Zoomed 167% In The Last Year

It hasn't been the best quarter for IXICO plc (LON:IXI) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 11% in that time. On the other hand, over the last twelve months the stock has delivered rather impressive returns. We're very pleased to report the share price shot up 167% in that time. So we think most shareholders won't be too upset about the recent fall. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year IXICO grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

However the year on year revenue growth of 40% would help. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that IXICO has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 167% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 16% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand IXICO better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that IXICO is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

