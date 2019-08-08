Introducing Jasper Investments (SGX:FQ7), The Stock That Tanked 90%

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. For example, we sympathize with anyone who was caught holding Jasper Investments Limited (SGX:FQ7) during the five years that saw its share price drop a whopping 90%. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 63% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 57% in the last 90 days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Jasper Investments didn't have any revenue in the last year, so it's fair to say it doesn't yet have a proven product (or at least not one people are paying for). You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). It seems likely some shareholders believe that Jasper Investments will discover or develop fossil fuel before too long.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. Some Jasper Investments investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

Our data indicates that Jasper Investments had US$22,000 more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported in June 2019. That makes it extremely high risk, in our view. But since the share price has dived -37% per year, over 5 years, it looks like some investors think it's time to abandon ship, so to speak. You can see in the image below, how Jasper Investments's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values). You can see in the image below, how Jasper Investments's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

SGX:FQ7 Historical Debt, August 8th 2019 More

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Jasper Investments shareholders are down 63% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 0.6%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 37% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses.