Introducing Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL), A Stock That Climbed 35% In The Last Five Years

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. For example, long term Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) shareholders have enjoyed a 35% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 4.9% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 1.4% , including dividends .

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Jersey Electricity achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 18% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 6.2% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 11.91.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Jersey Electricity the TSR over the last 5 years was 58%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Jersey Electricity shareholders are up 1.4% for the year (even including dividends) . Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 9.5% over five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. Keeping this in mind, a solid next step might be to take a look at Jersey Electricity's dividend track record. This free interactive graph is a great place to start.

