Introducing King Wan (SGX:554), The Stock That Slid 70% In The Last Five Years

King Wan Corporation Limited (SGX:554) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 13% in the last month. But that can't change the reality that over the longer term (five years), the returns have been really quite dismal. The share price has failed to impress anyone , down a sizable 70% during that time. So we're hesitant to put much weight behind the short term increase. Of course, this could be the start of a turnaround.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

King Wan became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

It could be that the revenue decline of 3.2% per year is viewed as evidence that King Wan is shrinking. This has probably encouraged some shareholders to sell down the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SGX:554 Income Statement, November 18th 2019 More

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered King Wan's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Its history of dividend payouts mean that King Wan's TSR, which was a 68% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 8.0% in the last year, King Wan shareholders lost 30%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 20% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how King Wan scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

