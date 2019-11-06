Introducing Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX), A Stock That Climbed 13% In The Last Year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) share price is 13% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 7.7% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! Knorr-Bremse hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

View our latest analysis for Knorr-Bremse

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Knorr-Bremse was able to grow EPS by 12% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 13% increase in the share price. So this implies that investor expectations of the company have remained pretty steady. We don't think its coincidental that the share price is growing at a similar rate to the earnings per share.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

XTRA:KBX Past and Future Earnings, November 6th 2019 More

We know that Knorr-Bremse has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Knorr-Bremse, it has a TSR of 15% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Knorr-Bremse shareholders have gained 15% over the last year , including dividends . And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 6.4% in the last three months. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. Before forming an opinion on Knorr-Bremse you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

We will like Knorr-Bremse better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.