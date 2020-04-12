Introducing Korian (EPA:KORI), The Stock That Dropped 14% In The Last Year

This week we saw the Korian (EPA:KORI) share price climb by 13%. It's not great that the stock is down over the last year. But on the bright side, its return of 13%, is better than the market, which is down 0.142742.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately Korian reported an EPS drop of 6.9% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 14% share price fall. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Korian's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Korian's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Korian shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 13%, over the last year, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

The total return of 13% received by Korian shareholders over the last year isn't far from the market return of -14%. The silver lining is that longer term investors would have made a total return of 1.1% per year over half a decade. If the stock price has been impacted by changing sentiment, rather than deteriorating business conditions, it could spell opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Korian you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on FR exchanges.

