Introducing Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND), A Stock That Climbed 54% In The Last Three Years

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 19% in the last quarter. But we wouldn't complain about the gain over the last three years. After all, the stock has performed better than the market (49%) over that time, over which it gained 54%.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:LIND Past and Future Earnings, November 18th 2019

We know that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? You could check out this free report showing analyst revenue forecasts.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings shareholders have gained 16% over twelve months. This isn't far from the market return of 16%. That's not at all bad, but the cherry on top is that it's an improvement on prior returns (since shareholders only made 15% yearly over the last three years). It's good to see the uptick, although the business fundamentals will need to move in the right direction if the company is to sustain the rise. Before spending more time on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

