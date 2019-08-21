Introducing LUZHENG FUTURES (HKG:1461), The Stock That Dropped 49% In The Last Three Years

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term LUZHENG FUTURES Company Limited (HKG:1461) shareholders, since the share price is down 49% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 15%. Furthermore, it's down 24% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Although the share price is down over three years, LUZHENG FUTURES actually managed to grow EPS by 2.4% per year in that time. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed. It's pretty reasonable to suspect the market was previously to bullish on the stock, and has since moderated expectations. But it's possible a look at other metrics will be enlightening.

We note that the dividend seems healthy enough, so that probably doesn't explain the share price drop. On the other hand, the uninspired reduction in revenue, at 6.1% each year, may have shareholders ditching the stock. In that case, the current EPS might be viewed by some as difficult to sustain.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, LUZHENG FUTURES's TSR for the last 3 years was -40%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

LUZHENG FUTURES shareholders are down 14% for the year (even including dividends), falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 7.2%, likely weighing on the stock. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 16% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last three years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. Keeping this in mind, a solid next step might be to take a look at LUZHENG FUTURES's dividend track record. This free interactive graph is a great place to start.

