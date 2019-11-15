Introducing Manali Petrochemicals (NSE:MANALIPETC), The Stock That Slid 51% In The Last Year

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in Manali Petrochemicals Limited (NSE:MANALIPETC) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 51%. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 6.1%. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down (the share price is down 46%) in that time. Unhappily, the share price slid 9.1% in the last week.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately Manali Petrochemicals reported an EPS drop of 8.8% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 51% share price fall. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 4.76.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NSEI:MANALIPETC Past and Future Earnings, November 15th 2019 More

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Manali Petrochemicals's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Manali Petrochemicals shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 49%, over the last year, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Manali Petrochemicals had a tough year, with a total loss of 49% (including dividends) , against a market gain of about 6.1%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.1% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Keeping this in mind, a solid next step might be to take a look at Manali Petrochemicals's dividend track record. This free interactive graph is a great place to start.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

