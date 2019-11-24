Introducing Mansion International Holdings (HKG:8456), The Stock That Slid 66% In The Last Year

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. And there's no doubt that Mansion International Holdings Limited (HKG:8456) stock has had a really bad year. To wit the share price is down 66% in that time. Mansion International Holdings may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Even worse, it's down 18% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. Importantly, this could be a market reaction to the recently released financial results. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Given that Mansion International Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Mansion International Holdings's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 6.0%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The share price drop of 66% is understandable given the company doesn't have profits to boast of. Having said that, if growth is coming in the future, the stock may have better days ahead. We have a natural aversion to companies that are losing money and shrinking revenue. But perhaps that is being too careful.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 2.8% in the last year, Mansion International Holdings shareholders might be miffed that they lost 66%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 3.0%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. You could get a better understanding of Mansion International Holdings's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

