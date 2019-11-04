Introducing Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA), The Stock That Collapsed 99%

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Anyone who held Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 99% in that time. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 53% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 33% in the last three months.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Given that Marathon Patent Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over half a decade Marathon Patent Group reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 33% for each year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. So it's not altogether surprising to see the share price down 59% per year in the same time period. This kind of price performance makes us very wary, especially when combined with falling revenue. Ironically, that behavior could create an opportunity for the contrarian investor - but only if there are good reasons to predict a brighter future.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:MARA Income Statement, November 4th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

Investors in Marathon Patent Group had a tough year, with a total loss of 53%, against a market gain of about 14%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 59% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. You could get a better understanding of Marathon Patent Group's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

