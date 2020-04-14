Introducing Medacta Group (VTX:MOVE), The Stock That Dropped 39% In The Last Year

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. That downside risk was realized by Medacta Group SA (VTX:MOVE) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 39%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 0.6%. Medacta Group may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 19% in the last three months. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 12% in the same timeframe.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, Medacta Group had to report a 74% decline in EPS over the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 39% the share price fall. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster. Indeed, with a P/E ratio of 93.50 there is obviously some real optimism that earnings will bounce back.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

While Medacta Group shareholders are down 39% for the year, the market itself is up 0.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 19%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Medacta Group you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CH exchanges.

